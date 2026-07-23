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Tales on the Table's avatar
Tales on the Table
Jul 25

Some of my favorite food memories have come after long train rides or seemingly unreasonable (for other people) detours.

Those journeys often make the meal itself more meaningful, especially when it's preserving a regional tradition like this one.

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2 replies by Paul Benjamin Osterlund and others
Jennifer Hattam's avatar
Jennifer Hattam
Jul 25

Might be quicker to fly to Çorum 😅 Enjoyed this read, though I do genuinely recommend the Çorum trip sometime – the museum is quite nice, the belediye runs a restaurant in a restored han serving local dishes at good prices, and Hattuşa/Yazılıkaya/Alacahöyük are all well worth visiting (unfortunately nigh on impossible without a car).

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