İskilip Dolması

The midsummer sun was blazing on an early Tuesday afternoon, relentlessly glaring over The City as it does in the middle of July. Hunkering down in my relatively cool apartment wasn’t an option, as the adjacent building is undergoing renovation and I was not up for being trapped inside with the droning din of construction all day. I decided to embark on an important mission that was to commence at the opposite end of town, having recently been tipped off about the only restaurant in The City serving İskilip dolması, a regional specialty that has been an object of curiosity for years. So be it that this spot was 30 kilometers away and—according to Google Maps—two hours on public transit, it was time to pound the scorching pavement.

The journey involved hopping on the M1 metro at Osmanbey, disembarking one stop later at Mecidiyeköy and then transferring to the metrobus. With that I crossed the Bosphorus and made another transfer to the M4 metro, which I would ride more than 20 stops to its penultimate station of Kurtkoy, a stone’s throw from the Sahiba Gökçen Aiport in the district of Pendik on the far Anatolian side of Istanbul. After a twenty minute walk, I reached my destination, Hitit İskilip Dolması, handily outpacing the Google Maps estimate by arriving in just under an hour and a half. Kurtkoy is a modern suburb consisting of apartment complexes built in recent years in addition to many more in various stages of completion. The restaurant is located in a nondescript strip mall with numerous shops and eateries, outside of which opportunistic cats angle for scraps.

Originating 600 years ago in Çorum’s İskilip district, this elaborate dish was said to have been a celebratory feast for the fearsome Ottoman janissary corps after a military victory. A few notes on etymology right off the bat: The ubiquitous grape leaves filled with rice loved by most everyone who has tried them are known as “dolma” in a number of countries including Greece and in the English-speaking world, while they are “sarma” in Turkish. The former comes from the verb “to stuff,” the latter, “to wrap.” Hence the careful distinction between biber dolması and patlıcan dolması (stuffed peppers/eggplants) and yaprak and lahana sarması (wrapped grape leaves/cabbage). So where does the process of stuffing come into play with İskilip dolması, which at first glance is a plate of tender, slow-cooked beef just fallen off the bone served over rice?

Çorum is located between the dead center of Anatolia and the Black Sea, a three-hour drive east of Ankara. It is best known abroad for its lofty distinction as the geographic center of Planet Earth, and famous within Turkey for its dried chickpeas, which are nibbled on as a snack throughout the country. Until recently, one had to go to Çorum to try İskilip dolması, which is what a close friend of mine has done several times over the years after falling in love with the dish on his first visit. It was his ensuing praise that sparked my curiosity. Having travelled to more than half of Turkey’s 81 provinces, Çorum is still on the list of those to check off, and until then I’ve come to Kurtköy. İskilip dolması is a laborious delicacy in which choice cuts of beef are steeped in stock and cooked for 12 hours or longer at the bottom of a vast cauldron. A special variety of rice that boasts a low sugar content and is enriched with melted snow from the mountainsides of the province of Çankırı is boiled until partially cooked, then stuffed (here’s our magic word) into a cloth sack and placed on a metal pan above the meat. The cauldron is then sealed with a lengthy strip of freshly-kneaded dough, with the rice taking on the flavor of the simmering meat as the steam rises.

The presentation is as impressive as the preparation. To start, there is is a bowl of vermicelli soup with a tomato-sauce beef broth, a light, tasty appetizer. For the main course, a heaping plate of the aromatic rice is topped with an ample portion of tender, succulent meat that comes apart with the mere prodding of a fork. This is served alongside a delightfully refreshing bowl of chopped cucumbers in a cool mixture of yogurt and vinegar, a glass of ayran, and a cup of broth to ladle over the rice. Everything comes in ornately-designed, traditional tin-plated copper tableware. The rice is of notably high quality and full of flavor, a potential star in its own right. The tangy, sour salad provides exquisite balance to the hearty and savory elements of everything surrounding it, and the meal is concluded with a cup of tea and a slice of helva imbued with the perfect subtle tinge of sweetness.

The young and friendly owner—who appropriately hails from Çorum himself—has made a bold move by opening a restaurant in Istanbul serving one regionally-specific, time-consuming dish that most people haven’t heard about. İskilip dolması isn’t even available in its heartland of Çorum outside of a few locations, it is still by and large the centerpiece of a celebratory feast where cauldrons are lined up side by side to feed large numbers of people on a special occasion. I still plan on visiting Çorum one day, but this excellent spot in Kurtköy has scratched the itch for time being. Invigorated by the meal, which was filling without being heavy, I was in the mood for a long walk in unfamiliar territory, so (as if I hadn’t had enough of public transit yet) I hopped on a bus to Sultanbeyli, one of the two Istanbul districts that I haven’t spent any time in. (The other is Çatalça on the far western fringes of the European side of Istanbul). This may be the topic of an upcoming story.