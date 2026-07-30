FLANÖR

FLANÖR

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Hugh Pope's avatar
Hugh Pope
3dEdited

Lovely to remember and to hear that many houses still stand in those unusually leafy lanes. Nearly 40 years ago, I tried to learn Turkish in the house of a retired and heavily bearded journalist. He thought it was best that we dived straight into the deep end, or at least, where the waters were ideologically pure. At the beginning of my every visit, he would ritually unfold a copy of Cumhuriyet. No photographs back then, just the dense black-and-white text topped by the newspaper's name in red. In those days, we could go a whole paragraph of a dozen or more lines before encountering the first pertinent verb. My Turkish never really recovered!

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1 reply by Paul Benjamin Osterlund
Susanne's avatar
Susanne
3d

Had an office in Sağlam Fikir Sokak in the 90s, it was a wonderful adress for a journalist. But parking was difficult even then.

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