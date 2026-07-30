A mobile fruit vendor sells his wares in the shadows of Gayrettepe’s skyscrapers.

On a busy corner just outside the metro in Gayrettepe, a two-meter fence around the perimeter of a high-rise construction site is plastered with a number of phrases in rather angry capital letters:

THE FUTURE OF TOMORROW IS BEING CREATED TODAY.

HE WHO POLLUTES THE ENVIRONMENT POLLUTES THE FUTURE.

THE SAFEST WAY IS THE WAY YOU KNOW.

BOOTS, VEST, HELMET: THESE MUST BE WORN.

The messages contained in these instructions make it seem like they are directed at the construction workers inside, but they face outward, in plain view of the thousands of white-collar employees of the banks and other companies in the imposing skyscrapers across each intersection, such as the 34-story headquarters of Deniz Bank, one of Turkey’s largest private lenders. It’s an empty gesture of corporate performativity, a feigned reassurance that everything is functioning like clockwork. It made me think about when 12 laborers were killed just up the street in 2014 after plummeting 33 floors in a malfunctioning elevator on the site of the Torun Center, a mega-project which has since been completed. One could be forgiven for not remembering the tragedy, just one of countless similar incidents in recent years.

Other phrases on the wall directly dress the public in smaller print:

This construction site avoids practices that result in unnecessary risks.

No one starts working on this construction site without receiving occupational health and safety education.

And so on…

The naked cynicism of the content on the wall was more remarkable than the partially-finished hulking mass of glass and concrete sprouting out of the ground behind it. If the former was plastered with concert flyers instead, I might not have paid much attention to the latter. Construction, after all, is a part of life in urban Turkey, particularly for the past two decades. What is perhaps most striking in 2026 is the head-scratching potpourri of urbanism that can be found lurking behind so many corners in Istanbul, both in spite of and because of rampant development.

Immediately behind the latest high-rise in progress calmly lies the Esentepe Journalists’ Housing Estate, a leafy neighborhood with tree-lined streets and beautiful modernist homes covered in lush gardens. Despite having traversed its periphery many times over the years, I had never explored this specific area until I saw a post from the Suriçi’nin Sesleri Instagram account, managed by independent researcher Can Bulubay, a tireless scholar of Istanbul. Bulubay focuses primarily on the modern history of the historic peninsula, frequently tracing the depiction of various locations in classic Turkish films vs. how these places look today. His content goes far beyond there, and I’d recommend any enthusiast of The City to follow him.

A typical house/garden in the Esentepe Journalists’ Housing Estate.

Back to the housing estate: It was established by the more than 200 journalists who settled there in 1958, and its streets to this day all have lovely journalism-themed names, including:

Yazarlar (Writers)

Haberler (News)

Matbuat (The press, a wonderful old Ottoman word no longer in use)

Dergiler (Magazines)

Şairler (Poets)

Hikaye (Story)

And my two favorites: Keskin Kalem (Sharp Pen) and Sağlam Fikir (Solid Idea).

One of many sharp modernist homes in the Esentepe Journalists’ Housing Estate.

Notable is the lack of sources about the estate, none whatsoever in English and very few in Turkish, which may explain why I had not stumbled upon it until recently. I have, on the other hand, made my way toward the opposite direction of the Gayrettepe metro station many times over the years, for purposes almost entirely bureaucratic, such as visits to the district immigration or registration office, the insurance company, and even the police station to give fingerprints. (This was once among the requirements of obtaining a residence permit years ago).

An article in the daily Cumhuriyet from 2012 describes a potential project where the Esentepe houses once inhabited by noteworthy journalists would be inscribed with informative plaques, but it doesn’t appear that any progress was made to that end. Nevertheless, there are some interesting anecdotes from the late veteran journalist Hıfzı Topuz, who was born in 1923 nine months before the establishment of the Turkish Republic and lived until the age of 100 before passing in 2023. When Topuz and his colleagues moved there in the 1950’s, the surroundings were empty, and there was no public transport or local market. It’s wild to imagine what this area looked like seventy years ago, wide open and surrounded by green space as far as the eye can see. That rapidly changed in the decades to come, and today the neighborhood is boxed in by the intense development that has occurred since, making its existence a literal breath of fresh air, given the stretches of trees and several small parks that form an oasis in a desert of urban claustrophobia.

One of many aging but elegant modernist homes in the Esentepe Journalists’ Housing Estate.

Immediately across the street from the construction site beneath a shadow of green, a group of men enjoy an early evening beer at a restaurant housed in an elegant bay window-fronted building showcasing a mixture of modernist and classic Ottoman styles. On this street and the one perpendicular to it, there are a number of cafes and restaurants as well as the consulates of Tunisia and Iraq. Going further into the neighborhood, there are clinics, casting agencies, and a few high-end meyhanes and grill houses. Many buildings are now being used for commercial purposes but there still those inhabited by residents as well, replete with bountiful, sprawling gardens. It’s easy to get lost on these backstreets under a canopy of trees, which at times seem to completely block out the noise, traffic and relentless urban sprawl that is just around the corner. The air smells fresh and fragrant, the local cats are well-fed, and one feels as if they have stumbled upon a forgotten refuge.

A home on Matbuat St. in the Esentepe Journalists’ Housing Estate. (The cranes in the background are from the construction site mentioned in the beginning).

A brief ten-minute walk around the area gives one an instant understanding of the dizzying medley of urban environments that exist side by side. The estate is located on mostly flat ground but surrounded by hills on several sides. Immediately to the north is the Zincirlikuyu Cemetery, the most prestigious and coveted of its kind in Istanbul, where many celebrities and politicians have been laid to rest. To the west is a baffling strip of gecekondu shanty houses that lie just beneath a twin set of skyscrapers. These homes were most likely built illegally around half a century ago, though I can only presume that the residents have since acquired legitimate ownership of the land and are adamantly refusing to sell, otherwise these single-story buildings would surely have been demolished and replaced with those offering higher vertical potential.

Single-story aging shacks at the foot of skyscrapers in Gayrettepe, just outside of the Esentepe Journalists’ Housing Estate.

Walking down the hill, these informally-built structures become increasingly intertwined with nature as I approach the boundaries of the Zincirlikuyu Cemetery. Every other gap in between seems to have been filled with modern housing, the narrow streets wind and curve tightly around the few remaining patches of wild forestland, where a number of small shacks strategically settled decades ago and have also managed to avert demolition. Climbing back up the hill to the housing estate, a small football field overlooks the graveyard, not far behind that are rows of buildings dotting the horizon that appear to be stacked one on top of the next. Passing through the prim and pleasant journalism-themed streets, all of a sudden I’m back in the concrete jungle.