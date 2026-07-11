FLANÖR

FLANÖR

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Jasmin Bowman's avatar
Jasmin Bowman
Jul 12

This was such a good review on 2005’s Gönül Yarası. What a great story of family, politics,and social upheaval. It is interesting to see how the passion of one’s dream to serve can also be so destructive. I’m glad you did not share the ending although one can imagine. I hope to watch the film on Netflix? I want to see the actor who plays the hell bent character, Nazim.

Good writing with this review!

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