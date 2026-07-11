Dünya and Nazım.

Perhaps the last truly great collaboration of veteran director Yavuz Turgul and doyenne actor Şener Şen (their 1987 masterpiece Muhsin Bey was the inaugural feature in this series), 2005’s Gönül Yarası (Lovelorn) is among the great Turkish films of this century, in no small part due to Meltem Cumbul’s exceptional performance as pavyon singer Dünya, who flees rural Anatolia for Istanbul to escape her violent ex-husband.

Şen plays Nazım, an idealist schoolteacher who is retiring from his longtime post at a village in the Kurdish-majority southeast. The film begins on his last day, where in a somber speech he implores his kids to continue with their studies, regardless of any pressure from their parents to drop out in order to work or get married young. The school is little more than a stone hut with a leaky roof, but he is beloved by his students and sent off by the entire village. As he bids farewell, Nazım speaks to some of the elderly residents in Kurdish, which he has learned fluently during his time in the region. While departing initially via horseback and then on an intercity bus, Nazım reflects on the ultra judicial murders and the burning of villages that he witnessed during the dark 1990’s when armed conflict engulfed southeastern Anatolia.

Returning to Istanbul, Nazım finds himself listless and waiting on the arrival of his retirement bonus, so with the help of an old friend he takes on shifts as a cab driver at night. He rents an apartment in Samatya (which has retained much of its charm to this day, in spite of The City’s dizzying changes) belonging to an elderly Armenian woman who recently passed away, and reunites with his son Mehmet, who runs a successful shop selling white goods. The encounter is brief and awkward and one could slice into the distance between the two with a knife. Long divorced, Nazım has a strained relationship with his adult children. At a subsequent family dinner, Mehmet implores his father to sell a building he owns to a contractor, but Nazım is hesitant to do this as a poor, working-class family are living there as renters and he doesn’t have the heart to kick them out.

When Dünya arrives in Istanbul she tells her new boss that she no longer wants to work as a konsomatris, a woman paid to sit at the table of male customers and feign interest. In the seedy Turkish nightclub culture of yesteryear, there was often a fine line between female singer and konsomatris, as the former start to get older they would often get pressured by their employers into working as the latter. Her sleazy boss informs her that early 2000’s Beyoğlu isn’t what it used to be. These days it is frequented by students and intellectuals who don’t go to payvons, which have moved to Aksaray, a district that would soon become infamous as Istanbul’s primary sex trafficking hub. Dünya works late hours at the club, and her path crosses with Nazım’s when she hops in his cab to go home to the cheap hotel room she shares with her daughter Melek (who is mute, a result of the trauma her father created). What is remarkable about Dünya is that she manages to remain vivacious, optimistic, and loquacious (in stark contrast to her silent daughter) in spite of the awful cards she has been dealt. She alternatively exudes crushing vulnerability and unwavering fearlessness. It is impossible to overstate the performance of Meltem Cumbul, who has an exquisite singing voice and executes Dünya’s on-stage scenes with poise and ease.

It’s not long before Dünya’s ex-husband Halil (Timuçin Esen, who plays the “handsome but psycho” role perfectly) finds her in Istanbul, and he wastes no time in causing a melee at the club, in which she is seriously injured and loses her job as a result. Nazım’s savior complex kicks in, and he insists that Dünya and Melek stay with him while she recovers. His children disapprove of Dünya living under his roof, with Mehmet dismissing her as an ‘immoral’ woman while maintaining his frustration over his father refusing to sell the family home. Meanwhile, Halil is lurking around Istanbul, hellbent on not leaving without Dünya and Melek whether they like it or not. The ensuing confrontations stir things up in Samatya and it becomes unclear how much longer Nazım will be able to protect Dünya.

At nearly two hours and twenty minutes, Gönül Yarası is just as long as it needs to be, as the characters develop gradually and we learn about their mysterious, grief-stricken pasts at the appropriate intervals. By all accounts, it is a courageous and unwavering film, no surprise coming from the progressive Turgul and Şen, who were never afraid to address multiple sensitive political subjects in their work. An icon of Turkish cinema such as Şen speaking Kurdish in a wide release film in 2005 was noteworthy, and perhaps the film’s most memorable scene is when Nazım takes Dünya to dinner for her birthday to a restaurant where Kurdish singer Aynur Doğan performs her haunting song Dar Hejiroke, causing Dünya to weep. The scene goes like this:

Dünya: (weeping)

Nazım: Do you know Kurdish?

Dünya: No.

Nazım: Then why are you crying?

Dünya: Brother, does one need to know Kurdish to cry to this song?

Gönül Yarası builds slowly and we eventually hear the tragic stories of why Dünya and Nazım’s life turned out the way they did. Dünya’s traumatic childhood sealed her fate early on, while Nazım’s fierce dedication to his civic duty—a legacy passed on by his own father who was also a teacher and named his son after Turkey’s most beloved poet Nazım Hikmet—inflicted irreparable damage to his relationship with his family. Nazım’s ex-wife is entirely absent from the picture. His son sells washing machines and his daughter Piraye is a banker, they’ve chosen financial stability after growing up amid the grim conditions of the undeveloped villages where Nazım taught. By all accounts well-intentioned and soft-hearted, Nazım’s idealism nevertheless borders on naivete and delusion. He seems unaware and almost aloof to the pain he has caused his children until they confront him and reveal painful secrets from their past.

“We are all the victims of our dreams” Nazım tells Piraye during a heartfelt apology. Curiously, Nazım is the only character in the film that was allowed the opportunity to pursue his dreams: instilling the importance of education in the disenfranchised youth of the country. He acknowledges that he has paid the price for this, but would do it all over again. In the end, tragedy and heartbreak are followed by a semblance of redemption, and one is reminded that in a troubled country with a tumultuous past, self-sacrifice and devotion to the concept of the ideal citizen often come at profound costs.