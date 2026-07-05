Kabuli pulao at Afghan Pamir Restaurant in Zeytinburnu.

As the Marmaray suburban train heads west and emerges from beyond the Walls of Constantinople, it’s not long before it stops at the juncture of two very different worlds in the district of Zeytinburnu. On the left side of the tracks is Fişekhane, a restored Ottoman-era ammunition factory that has been transformed into a luxury residential complex outfitted with opulent restaurants and shops favored by The City’s conservative new money class. The buildings flank the Marmara Coast, and a strip of the sea is closed off to the public, only accessible to those owning property.

On the other side is the heart of working-class Zeytinburnu, where there are thousands of textile factories, clothing stores and leather shops that employ a large segment of the area’s residents, many of whom are migrants and their descendants. At the beginning of 58. Street, a long section of which has been pedestrianized and is the most lively in the district as a result—there is an appropriately-placed bust of the iconic Kazakh poet Abai Qunanbaiuly, while just steps away is a popular Kazakh restaurant. Not far from there is an Uyghur eatery and an Afghan dessert shop serving sheeryakh, the country’s famous ice cream. Zeytinburnu’s cosmopolitan population is not a new reality, as some immigrant communities have been here for two or three generations, though the area remains a popular destination for recent arrivals.

Once upon a time, Zeytinburnu would have been considered the outskirts of Istanbul with its location immediately outside of the still-glorious 4th-century walls, the historic border of The City. In 2026 however, the district finds itself not far from the center, accessible via the Marmaray, metro, metrobus, tramway, and numerous buses and minibuses. The sudden arrival of Fişekhane a few years ago was no surprise, as it occupies valuable seaside real estate that developers could not wait to get their hands on. This has been the fate of much of Istanbul’s Marmara coast, which was once a stretch of sandy beaches that has been replaced by roads and buildings over the decades. Zeytinburnu, on the other hand, faces away from the sea and is separated from it by streets and train tracks. Just shy of 300,000 people live in an area of 12 square kilometers, accounting for a density twice that of New York.

The Abai Qunanbaiuly bust on Zeytinburnu’s main square.

I’ve spent a decent amount of time in Zeytinburnu over the years, with my first trip occurring well over a decade ago while in pursuit of an Uzbek restaurant. This time I’m after Afghanistan’s national dish of Kabuli pulao. There are at least half a dozen establishments serving Afghan cuisine on and immediately around 58. Street, and Afghan Pamir Restaurant has been open for years and has high ratings, so I pop in and order. The menu has a number of kebab dishes that look enticing, but that’s not what I’m here for. First comes out a pot of fragrant green tea on the house served alongside a bowl of rock candy, and the Kabuli pulao arrives shortly thereafter. This is a rich rice dish based around perfectly-cooked Basmati with chunks of tender lamb falling off the bone, sliced crispy carrots and soft sweet raisins. Alongside comes a saffron-tinted bowl of shredded chicken soup with chickpeas, a dish of kidney beans in a hearty stew, a simple salad, and a bowl of cold yogurt inflected with herbs and jolted with pepper, surprisingly the spiciest item on the table.

Most people inside are conversing in Dari, but the employees speak Turkish as well, while the phrase “Afghan Turk Restaurant” is written on the menu, placemat and in the windows. I find out soon after that this is most likely because many of Zeytinburnu’s Afghans are ethnic Uzbeks, Turkmen or Kazakhs, tracing their roots to the Turkic communities that make up more than 10% of the population in Afghanistan. The soup and yogurt go quickly, and I mix the kidney beans into the rice. Only half of the hulking portion of Kabuli palao gets finished, the rest is boxed up and soon to become a midnight snack. The balance of flavors stays with me throughout the evening, savory, sweet, spicy, herbaceous. I’m stuffed, and there’s no room left for the glistening, pistachio-speckled sheeryakh ice cream, but that is certain to be enjoyed on my next trip to Zeytinburnu.