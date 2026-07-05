FLANÖR

FLANÖR

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Tales on the Table's avatar
Tales on the Table
Jul 7

This is exactly why I love eating in cities like Istanbul. One dish, one neighborhood, and suddenly you’re seeing a whole different layer of the place.

Now I need to try this one day!

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Jennifer Hattam's avatar
Jennifer Hattam
Jul 6

The Afghan mantı (mantu) at Afghan Pamir is also very tasty 😋

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