The Mecidiyeköy Antiques Bazaar (spot the ‘guard dog’)

An intersection of concrete and crowds, traffic and towering glass, Mecidiyeköy to many is an overwhelming, unfriendly district exemplary of Istanbul’s urban woes. Linked to numerous transit connections and split by the viaduct upon which The City’s main highway passes through, this area is as central as it is sinister, when the weather is grey and rainy there is something unmistakably Gotham-esque about its looming skyscrapers and chaotic intersections. Among the eyesores are the twin Trump Towers, each standing at upwards of three dozen floors. (Trump doesn’t actually own them, but is paid handsome royalties for the use of his name).

Having lived one metro stop or a twenty-minute walk away from Mecidiyeköy for over a decade, I’ve found that there a lot of surprises amid the dystopia. It’s something of an underrated culinary hotspot, for one. Perhaps the best Uighur restaurant in town is right here, not far away is a spot serving up multiple varieties of Turkmenistan’s excellent dumplings. These eateries have only been open for a few years, but they are by all accounts more popular than my favorite hidden gem, the Mecidiyeköy Antiques Bazaar, a forgotten relic of yesteryear concealed in a calm residential area below the Trump Towers, built in 1982 before the area grew into an untamed urban jungle.

Designed by architect Yaşat Manav, the bazaar is a shining example of late Istanbul modernism, combining brutalist techniques with the wide-open central interior influenced by the structure of classic Anatolian/Ottoman homes and caravanserais. The facade features an enticing array of square and rectangular panels flanked by playful concrete curves, all outfitted in a shade of school bus yellow that looks like it hasn’t been painted for decades (in a good way).

One exterior side of the Mecidiyeköy Antiques Bazaar.

Inside the building are more than 70 antique dealers spread out over the course of four floors, though most of the kiosks were closed up on a recent weekday afternoon. Many had stacks of antiques piled outside, some shopkeepers had their lights on but their doors closed, one proprietor is asleep on the couch, others are smoking and talking amongst themselves. I’m the only potential customer inside the bazaar, but I’m not in the market for antiques and more interested in the interior details. A man my age who appears to be both merchant and care-taker seems less than pleased with me wandering around and asks if I need any help with a noticeable trace of scorn in his voice. One could hear a pin drop in these corridors. No one is bothering to lure you to their shop, they’d probably prefer you weren’t even here.

The bottom floor of the bazaar, where furniture and junk no one wants mingles with antiques, all arranged rather pleasantly.

It’s no secret that the Mecidiyeköy Antiques Bazaar has been a ghost town for quite some time. There is a business card on the door of each boutique, presumably its owner will come in and open up whenever someone calls expressing interest in an item. There doesn’t appear to be too many vacancies, and it is difficult to imagine the rent being very high, so the bazaar in all practical purposes functions as more of a storage space, a dusty museum mostly open to the public. Evidently it’s easier and cheaper to let a heap of unwanted artifacts lie in relative obscurity than it is to properly dispose of them.

The bazaar’s interior features are equally elegant and precise.

Nestled among a series of modern but aging apartment buildings with the glittery Trump Towers lurking nearby, the bazaar and its sharp, elegant architectural attributes are a source of intrigue, appearing out of place and potentially in danger. How much longer will this unique structure survive the banal forces of speculation and development? The land it sits on is definitely worth a fortune. It’s also just up the hill from Kuştepe, a steep, favela-like Roma neighborhood that has managed to resist gentrification, despite the construction of the towers at the beginning of the last decade and the numerous other skyscrapers that popped up soon after.

Most residents there live in grim, poverty-stricken conditions, a shocking contrast to the billions of dollars of real estate investments just a stone’s throw away. If Istanbul is a city of stark contradictions, Kuştepe is a glaring one while the bazaar is a more subtle example, though the future of both seem to be in jeopardy, their inevitable demise perhaps delayed by the economic crisis that has crippled the construction sector.

The bazaar’s bottom floor, complete with a pool table that hasn’t seen action in awhile.

An aging, collared dog ‘patrols’ the entrance of the Mecidiyeköy Antiques Bazaar, like the building he’s guarding, he’s seen better and busier days. For now at least, both aren’t going anywhere.