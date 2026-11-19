The Talip Aksoy House in Ziyapaşa, Adana .

Adana’s Ziyapaşa district is a beautiful area in the heart of Turkey’s sixth-largest city, which some readers know to be my absolute favorite city in the country after Istanbul. I’ve been around ten times and am always taken aback by Adana’s natural beauty, mystic energy, street life, architecture, cosmopolitanism, and of course its rich food culture. I could easily live there for part of the year, but would have to escape the brutal summers where temperatures can climb as high as 115 degrees Fahrenheit.

I’ve been working on a six-part documentary series, which recently involved 10 days of filming in Gaziantep and Adana. We wanted to shoot this segment as early as August, but the heat would have made ten-hour days of lugging expensive and fragile camera equipment around town absolutely miserable, so we opted for November, where it cooled down at night but was gloriously sunny and pleasant during the day, suitable for a city that is lined with towering palm trees and orange trees that bear fruit 12 months out of the year. During a shoot, I discovered a large, modernist mansion nestled in the middle of an impressive garden lined with a variety of trees, including a field of those bearing Adana’s ubiquitous oranges.

The ornate exterior and ample, lofty balconies reminded me of older upmarket homes in the American south, but the Talip Aksoy House is ultimately defined by the urban modernism of the 1950s, designed by architect Ertuğrul Arf, whose younger brother Cahit was perhaps the most iconic Turkish mathematician of the 20th century. In Istanbul’s Kadıköy neighborhood, there is a huge mural of Cahit Arf with a well-known quote of his: “If you really want to discover the secret of the universe, come to numbers, just like I did.”

There isn’t much information about Talip Aksoy, but he married the daughter of well-known businessman Kemal Has, who owned a serious chunk of Turkey’s Coca Cola operation, which was launched by his brother Kadir Has, an even more influential industrialist who has a prestigious private university in Istanbul bearing his name. The most notable fact about Talip Aksoy was that he was swept up in the chaotic political landscape of Turkey in the 1970s. The second-most important Turkish leftist revolutionary (the first being Deniz Gezmiş, whom we’ll get to shortly) was Mahir Çayan, who bore a shocking resemblance to Jimmy Fallon. The most prominent force of the Turkish left at the time was the Turkish Workers’ Party (TİP), which sent as many as 15 members to parliament in 1965.

TİP and its subsequent reincarnations, one of which still exists and also has a (smaller) presence in parliament today, adhered to the possibility of a non-violent socialist revolution carried out via civilian politics. Çayan and his comrades, to say the least, weren’t constrained by peaceful methods. Their tactics frequently involved bank robberies and hostage scenarios. Deniz Gezmiş, the most iconic Turkish revolutionary, shared an intense dynamic with Çayan that was in no small part defined by rivalry. The former was heavily influenced by Che Guevara and believed in rural guerrilla warfare, while the latter was a proponent of urban guerrilla tactics, key ideologic differences that caused the two comrades to butt heads, but when push came to shove, they expressed boundless mutual solidarity.

In March 1971, following a deadly skirmish at Middle Eastern Technical University in Ankara with security forces who laid siege upon Gezmiş and his comrades after they seized four Americans as hostages, Gezmiş, Hüseyin İnan and Yusuf Aslan were sentenced to death. The 1971 military coup had taken place that same month and the men were captured in its aftermath. In an attempt to halt the executions in 1972, Çayan and several of his comrades kidnapped three foreign-national technicians from the Ünye Radar Base in the Black Sea province of Ordu and held them hostage, only to be surrounded by the military in the village of Kızıldere in the neighboring province of Tokat.

Çayan and nine of his comrades were killed in the ensuing standoff, the only survivor was Ertuğrul Kürkçü, who served a lengthy prison sentence before becoming an influential politician aligned with the Kurdish movement. Gezmiş and his comrades were subsequently hung in 1972, but the court decision had to be voted on by parliament, where it was overwhelmingly approved. Unsurprisingly, right-wing mainstays like former president Süleyman Demirel and ultra-nationalist Alparslan Türkeş voted in favor of the death penalty verdict, while İsmet İnönü, Turkey’s second president and right-hand man of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk who at the time was the leader of the main opposition, came out against the court ruling, saying this about his decision:

“The criminals’ sentences should be commuted to life imprisonment. After all, these are young, inexperienced, and reckless individuals. They—and others like them—have been taught that their recklessness will lead nowhere.”

At the end of the day, Gezmiş was just 25 while Çayan was 26 at the time of their deaths. These were Deniz Gezmiş’s last words before he was hanged at Ankara’s Ulucanlar Prison:

“Long live a fully independent Turkey! Long live the noble ideology of Marxism-Leninism! Long live the struggle for independence of the Turkish and Kurdish peoples! Down with imperialism! Long live the workers and peasants!”

Back to Talip Aksoy. In 1971, just weeks after Gezmiş was captured, Aksoy and his brother-in-law were kidnapped in Istanbul by Çayan and company, who demanded a ransom of 400,000 TL (around $223,000 today) from Aksoy’s rich relatives. The money was paid, and the men were released. So little information is available online about Aksoy, it is not even clear when he was born and if he is dead or alive. If he hasn’t passed away, he would most likely be in his late 70s or early 80s. His opulent home is also shrouded in mystery. All of its gates are locked, though during a recent visit groundskeepers were seen attending to the garden. It appeared to be uninhabited if impeccably maintained.

Calmly lurking behind the dozens of trees and bushes that were gracefully planted around it, it’s hard to fathom its curious connection to the polarization and violence of the 1970’s in Turkey. Those tumultuous years paved the way for the infamous military coup of September 12, 1980, which crushed the left and the labor movement, suspended civilian politics, devised a constitution that remains in place, heightened the role of nationalism-infused religion in education, and paved the way for drastic neoliberal economic reforms, all of which have left an indelible mark on the Turkey of today.