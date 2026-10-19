FLANÖR

FLANÖR

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Zutano
Oct 20

See also Bangkok flooding earlier this month: https://www.theguardian.com/world/2026/oct/03/bangkok-thailand-floods-breaking-point-stagnant-lakes

Same deal there; canals paved over with roads can no longer do their job.

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