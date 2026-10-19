Dereboyu Caddesi in the Ayazağa neighborhood after last week’s flood.

In a video just under 8 minutes, the BBC Turkish Service does an excellent job explaining the history of Istanbul’s creeks, how most of them have dried up amid rapid, unchecked development over the years, why this results in flood-related fatalities and widespread destruction following heavy rainfall, and what can be done to prevent future disasters. If there was an English version available, I’d simply share a link to it, but there isn’t, so I’ll be translating and summing up the key points for this article about last week’s devastating rainstorm, the worst that The City has witnessed in over 80 years.

The video quickly points out that it is no coincidence that many of the streets that experienced some of the most extreme flooding have dere (creek) in their names. Istanbul has more than 200 streets that include this word in their names, and this is due to the presence of a nearby creek, or more frequently, one that no longer exists. Ironically, one of these streets, Cendere Caddesi in the district Kağıthane, turned into a frothing creek after being submerged entirely in the storm. The report cites a doctoral thesis which indicates that 64% of Istanbul’s 168 creeks no longer exist today. In the past, before most of Istanbul’s green space had been swallowed up by development, rainwater would either be soaked into the earth or flow into the creeks and river basins, but as both have been covered in concrete, there is no place for the water to go, and disastrous floods ensue.

Göksü Deresi in Istanbul’s Beykoz district, among the creeks that still exists.

On October 14, I was on a train to Ankara and missed the storm, but it wasn’t long before dozens of striking Instagram stories popped up from all over The City as it became inundated with floodwater. Backstreets turned into rivers of floating cars that careened into each other and bumped into the adjacent apartment buildings, pedestrian avenues became knee-deep pools. Five people died in the flooding. In conjunction with the loss of its creeks and green space, Istanbul’s infrastructure is simply not equipped to handle serious flooding, and this time around people have lost their lives as a result of this insufficiency.

In the late 2010’s, the booming construction sector that was the engine of Turkey’s economic growth in the 21st century experienced a deep recession. But the industry has rebounded in recent years, in no small part to due to residential urban transformation. Yesterday I took a stroll through Istanbul’s Gazi neighborhood, an interesting working-class area on the northern periphery of The City known for being the site of one of the most infamous events of the 1990s in Turkey. One section of Gazi consists of single-story, informally-built gecekondu homes while most of the quarter’s housing stock are shabby apartment buildings built 30-40 years ago. As I walked around, it seemed that every other building had either been recently torn down, replaced with a new one, or was under construction. Below the neighborhood, a row of hulking residential skyscrapers that popped up just a few years ago dominates the night sky. The demand for construction in The City is showing no signs of waning.

One of the potential solutions that the BBC sites in its report are projects in the South Korean cities of Seoul and Incheon that have aimed to rejuvenate lost creeks and streams and reintegrate them into the urban landscape. But as long as construction is king in Istanbul, such efforts being applied here remains a distant dream.