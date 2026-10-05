.A view of the top of the Turkish parliament’s mosque from behind the lone poplar tree that stands as its minaret.

It’s a triumphantly bright and crisp October afternoon in Ankara and I’ve just left the main hall of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey. Despite frequently visiting the capital for nearly four years, it happens to be the first time that my stay has coincided with the first Saturday of the month, which is when the Turkish parliament offers guided tours open to the public every hour between 11AM and 3PM. A large crowd of around 100 shows up for the last tour of the day, and as soon as we ascend to the upper chamber of the hall designated for visitors, people automatically begin to take selfies before our guide ushers everyone to take a seat before embarking upon a thorough history of the country’s legislative body. Not long after her speech, the tour is over and we are instructed to head back to the entry point to turn in our visitor passes and redeem our IDs.

But I have other plans that aren’t part of the program: I’ve come to see the most intriguing mosque that most Ankara residents don’t even know exists: an architectural gem unceremoniously ignored, standing alone and glorious, iconoclastic and proud. It’s been at the top of my list of buildings in Turkey to see for years now, a final boss of sorts. The house of worship was completed in 1989 by the father and son team of Behruz and Can Çinici, names that are synonymous with Ankara’s modernist architectural heritage. The elder Çinici designed the campus of Middle Eastern Technical University, which is a functional, open-air museum of brutalism in the capital, a must-visit for anyone interested in the style. The parliament mosque is defiant and bold as it is spare and contemplative. Lacking a single dome in the traditional sense and utilizing a lone poplar tree as its minaret, the pyramid-shaped courtyard and the layered rectangular house of worship are low-lying and sparse, it fits in with the rest of the expansive modernist parliamentary complex as much as it stands out in comparison to a classic, revered Mimar Sinan mosque such as Istanbul’s Süleymaniye and Şehzade.

A panoramic view of the mosque (Photo: Çinici Mimarlık )

The sharp, serenely brutal exterior gives way to a sublimely elegant interior. The turquoise carpet inside mingles beautifully with the pale sky-toned water of the pond in the adjacent garden, between which sits the qibla wall in the form of an exquisite multi-paneled window adorned with the Shahadah amid ornate square patterns, all dressed in soft light and dark blues with subtle flourishes of tame pink and red.

The mosque’s qibla wall.

The mosque has not escaped controversy over the years. During the attempted military coup of July 15, 2016, parliament was bombed by renegade F-16 fighter jets, and significant damage occurred near the small the garden right outside the entrance of the General Assembly Hall. Other areas of the legislative campus were also structurally compromised during the air assault, including the public relations building, which was also designed by Behruz and Can Çinici. This was subsequently demolished, which led to newsworthy speculation that the mosque would also be torn down and replaced. In 2017 the BBC’s Turkish Service reported that the mosque had been criticized by “certain circles” for its absence of domes and minarets.

The interior and ceiling of the mosque.

“We had the Parliament Mosque registered as a cultural asset via a court order. However, the Ministry of Culture objected, and the case is currently before the Council of State. I suppose they want to tear down this award-winning mosque and build a massive, ostentatious one in its place,” Tezcan Karakuş Candan, then-Chair of the Ankara Branch of the Chamber of Architects, told the BBC at the time. In 1995, the mosque clinched the Aga Khan Award for Architecture, which is bestowed upon exemplary structures across the Islamic world every three years. This prestige didn’t prevent it from being the subject of further scrutiny, and it was no small matter of contention during the design process in the late 1980s.

“It received criticism, such as being described as a mosque without a dome or minaret, even though it actually has both, albeit in an extremely stylized form. We were looking for a cypress tree to serve as the minaret, but we could only find a poplar, so we planted the poplar,” said Can Çinici in 2016 while speaking at an architects’ panel, adding that the addition of the tree won over critics at the time.

The outer wall of the mosque and the adjacent pool, with the tree/minaret on the left.

In a 2006 interview with the state-run Anadolu Agency that is stil accessible on the parliament’s official website, Behruz Çinici said that the inspiration for the mosque was derived from the austere home of the Prophet Muhammad:

“A simple, rectangular space with a flat roof, oriented toward Mecca. No minaret, no mihrab, or designated place of honor. Nor a dome. None of these were there. During the blessed times of the Holy Prophet, these structures were just as plain, simple, modest, and beautiful. Believing that taking this simplicity as the starting point for new creations would save us from errors, from repeating the past, and from being bound solely to a past typology—and that it will broaden our horizons—we strove to proceed in this manner in the design of the Turkish Grand National Assembly Mosque,” the late Çinici explained.

I really wish they would remove these umbrellas from the mosque’s courtyard.

During my half-hour visit to the mosque, where I buzzed around brimming with glee like a kid in a candy store and snapped photos until my iPhone 8’s battery took a sharp nosedive, I didn’t see a single soul until two young couples who also diverged from the departing tour group made their way over and sat down by the pool in the courtyard. This was reassuring as it meant I wasn’t going to get in trouble for going rogue. Though awestruck by this masterpiece of Ankara modernism, I couldn’t help but feel a tinge of sadness over its undeserved obscurity. For now, it stands proud in the heart of the capital, and anyone with an ID issued by Turkey can visit it, even if they have to stealthily sneak away from a guided tour that unfortunately glosses over what is the most fascinating structure in the entire parliamentary complex, and one of the most unique and beautiful mosques in Turkey.