FLANÖR

FLANÖR

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Jasmin Bowman's avatar
Jasmin Bowman
Oct 9

I loved your article on the lesser known mosque. Your enthusiasm and descriptive writing of what seems like a very controversial and fantastic piece of architecture makes me what to see this. Good job for revealing another one of Turkey’s hidden gems.

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Jennifer Hattam's avatar
Jennifer Hattam
Oct 5

This is so cool!

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