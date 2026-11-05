The humble entrance of the Mecidiyeköy Liqueur Factory and the not-so humble skyscrapers behind it.

In 1930, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk commissioned the construction of a sleek, Art Deco factory in the heart of the Mecidiyeköy district, which at the time was a village lined with mulberry fields that has since become synonymous with Istanbul’s unchecked urban growth. For Turkey’s state-run liquor company TEKEL, the factory produced a variety of spirits: namely brandy and the fruit-flavored liqueurs that for many represent an important symbol of Turkish hospitality synonymous with the recent past.

For the next seven decades, the factory kept the production lines running before it unceremoniously closed down in 2000. By that time, Mecidiyeköy had lost practically all of its green space to development and construction, with the largest remaining grassy areas in the district being its Greek, Armenian, and Jewish cemeteries, which are nestled between skyscrapers, busy highways, and dense residential areas. The district continued to transform rapidly throughout the 2010’s, with the arrival of the Trump Towers and numerous other high-rises, while the streets below became clogged, frantic stretches of concrete where commuters hustled between the fixed bus lines and new metro stops that had emerged in attempt to meet soaring pedestrian demand. In 2021, the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality revamped Mecidiyeköy’s square into a pleasant space that made passing through the hectic area less depressing by installing a garden and other amenities.

This is what I tweeted about the project at the time: “Long known as a center of gloom and chaos, Mecidiyeköy Square has been elegantly redesigned by the city, complete with gardens, ample seating, a bookstore, an art gallery and a coffee stand. Never thought I would see it like this!”

The revamped Mecidiyeköy Square.

Readers of FLANÖR might recall that I have recently explored some of its hidden gems and have somewhat of a soft spot for this much-maligned quarter. I’ve found its residential neighborhoods to be full of life and surprises. But in the eyes of most Istanbullites, Mecidiyeköy will never be able to escape from under the steel cloud of the Trump Towers and other controversial projects like the Torun Center, one of the massive complexes that surrounds the Mecidiyeköy Liqueur Factory.

The entrance of the Mecidiyeköy Liqueur Factory from its right side.

Back to our topic at hand: after the factory ceased production, it was a site of disputes and structural disintegration during the 2000’s, eventually changing hands from the state to the private sector before being demolished entirely, only for a faithful replica to be built in its place. The initiative was spearheaded by the iconic architect Emre Arolat in 2018 as part of the Quasar Istanbul complex, a megaproject that includes some of the skyscrapers that have come to define Mecidiyeköy’s intense skyline, pictured in the first photo in this article looming over the liquor factory’s entrance. The facility was later opened as an art gallery but it has since closed down and the factory buildings have sat dormant for the past several years. The demolition and rebuilding of the factory and the process proceeding it had sparked debate prior to and after it was registered as a protected cultural heritage space in 2006, explains architect and academic Serra Aşkın in an excellent, comprehensive article entitled New Old Liqueur Factory:

“From this point on starts the controversial renewal process, partly due to the building’s registration status amongst other reasons. Because the value of this space as an industrial heritage structure was deemed to be registration-worthy by the committee after the damage was done, most elements of the original design had been lost or modified,” Aşkın writes.

To be honest, when I recently explored the factory site I had no clue that it wasn’t the authentic structure designed nearly a century ago by the French architect Robert Mallet-Stevens, but rather a facsimile undertaken by Arolat—one of the most sought-after architects in Turkey—less than a decade ago. Only later in my research did I become aware of the odd modern history of this building. It would be tough to make the case that Arolat & co did not technically do a great job at replicating the factory, as the current facility today looks nearly identical to black and white photos of the original. Some of the most defining and elegant modernist features devised by Mallet-Stevens are preserved in impressive quality. Arolat’s firm EAA certainly stands firmly behind its work in an optimistic passage about the project on its website:

“The old Liqueur and Cognac Factory and the magnificent garden in front had an important role in Istanbul’s physical and social memory; the garden was a key element in Mecidiyekoy district’s urban texture, and the historic Liqueur Factory was perceived as true industrial heritage. Between 2009 -2018, EAA’s efforts for the project site were primarily guided by the intention to design a project that understands the potential of this unique ‘place’, restores the value of the factory, and gives back a considerable amount of this land to the city and use of city dwellers.”

What is perhaps most notable about the factory is that it stands out in stark contrast to the skyscrapers that lurk behind it, even though it was rebuilt within the scope of the same project as those towers. The landscaping on the grounds is relatively lush, a rare patch of green in Mecidiyeköy, though it is private property and I was warned by an otherwise friendly and helpful security guard that taking photos was forbidden.

At the end of the day, I am an enthusiast of modern architecture and its heritage in The City but certainly no expert, and thus entirely unqualified to make a judgement as to whether or not the “New Old” liqueur factory, which in its current state has never functioned as a factory, should have been rebuilt in the memory of its predecessor. Aşkın’s thoughts on the matter eloquently sum up the mixed feelings I had while exploring the area:

“When the design is considered on its own as the rebuilt main building, the entrance pavilion and the garden, it’s a fairly characteristic example of early modernist architecture that provides a pleasant experience, separating the user from the incessant pedestrian/vehicular traffic of Mecidiyeköy and its dense built environment. However, when evaluated in a larger context including the rest of the project it’s part of, other recently completed projects and existing buildings surrounding the site, the design also creates a strange spatial experience within an urban fabric typology rare for this country.”

Having taken another close look at the photos, all snapped late last month for this article, I’m led to the conclusion that given the soulless and intimidating surroundings of this unique and attractive structure, its existence one way or another is preferable to its absence. Ideally it would be once again opened as a cultural venue (or lo and behold, expropriated by the city and used as a public space, an oasis in a desert of private capital. This would never happen, but I digress) rather than—unlike all of its neighbors—one earmarked for investment and consumption.