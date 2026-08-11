An “old one” from the archives. (2018, Feriköy)

Greetings from Izmir, where it’s a scorching, cloud-free 100 degrees and feels hotter. I could fill pages with how much it has changed in the six months since I was last here, and that may be the topic of a future post. (For example, the protracted demolition of an eight-story building right in the heart of the Kordon promenade coinciding with extensive road maintenance work and all of the ensuing dust and chaos in the summer heat has locals rightfully incensed). I am, however, busy with other work here in Turkey’s fascinating Aegean port city, so that will have to wait. In the meantime, I wanted to express my appreciation to the readers of FLANÖR on the occasion of its third anniversary. As you may have noticed, I’ve been making an effort to write more frequently, and in the process have really appreciated how essential a platform like this has become for freelance writers/journalists in 2026.

A post of mine on the site may be read a couple thousand times, while an Instagram photo can easily get over 10,000 views and a Tweet often surpasses the one million park. But social media has become untenable to the point where I’m about to close my accounts out of frustration. Whatever numbers I amass on the latter two platforms pale in comparison to the quality/quantity ratio here at Substack. It seems like my writing is finding the right eyes, and I’ve been tickled pink by the substantial feedback and comments.

It is no secret that making a living as a journalist has become extremely difficult. I haven’t talked to any freelancer in Turkey (or anywhere else) who hasn’t been having a hard time lately. There are a multitude of reasons of course, national and global, economic and political. I won’t get into them here. For about a decade, I never considered another career, but for the past three years in particular, it has become increasingly inevitable that I’ll have to do something else to pay the bills apart from editing and translating on the side, work that always at least felt related. At the end of the day, I launched FLANÖR for the same reason I got into journalism in the first place: To tell true, often-underreported stories about Istanbul. Whatever cynicism I’ve acquired withers in the face of the satisfaction that I get from doing this. My time over the years traversing The City and writing about it has never been a waste, though at 38, my back does hurt more than it used to after 15,000 steps. Here’s to more satisfying soreness.