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Selim Koru's avatar
Selim Koru
15h

The problem is that writing about Turkey is super niche. Institutions used to pay for it, but readers don’t.

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1 reply by Paul Benjamin Osterlund
The SHEER Magazine's avatar
The SHEER Magazine
15h

To many more years!

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