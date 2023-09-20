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FLANÖR

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Claire Berlinski's avatar
Claire Berlinski
Jan 8, 2024

This is beautiful. I wrote this in 2010. It reminded me why I wrote it: https://www.city-journal.org/article/weimar-istanbul

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1 reply by Paul Benjamin Osterlund
Steve Berlin's avatar
Steve Berlin
Jan 8, 2024

Someday I’ll get back to Istanbul, Claire. My first (and only) visit, in 1987, was filled with small pleasures like taking the Tünel every morning—completely unnecessary, superfluous, and thus joyful . It’s also been too long since I was in Paris. But I appreciate its middle-agedness and going to sleep at a decent hour.

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