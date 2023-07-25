Flanör with Paul Benjamin Osterlund

Flanör is a blog that focuses on urban culture, politics, architecture, food & drink, and nightlife in Istanbul and other major cities in Turkey.

About the author: Paul Benjamin Osterlund is an Istanbul-based independent journalist who has lived in The City for 16 years. His writing has been published by The Atlantic, The Guardian, National Geographic, Foreign Policy, Reuters, Al Jazeera English, Vice, Tablet, BBC Travel, Bloomberg City Lab, The National, Rest of World, and numerous other publications.

He received an MA in Turkish Studies from Sabancı University in 2013 and plays guitar in the band AŞK. You can follow him on Twitter and Instagram.