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A Leafy Oasis in a Desert of Skyscrapers: Esentepe Journalists' Housing Estate
There is a head-scratching potpourri of urbanism that can be found lurking behind so many corners in Istanbul, both in spite of and because of rampant…
  Paul Benjamin Osterlund
30 Kilometers and 30 Transit Stops for Çorum's Signature Meal
I went on a journey to the end of Istanbul to visit the only restaurant in The City serving İskilip dolması, a laborious and elaborate dish with 600…
  Paul Benjamin Osterlund
Brutalism and Antiques at the edge of Trump Towers
The Mecidiyeköy Antiques Bazaar is a handsome late modernist structure tucked away in an area clogged with traffic and dotted by skyscrapers.
  Paul Benjamin Osterlund
All Eyes on Istanbul Film Series #7: Gönül Yarası
This 2005 tearjerker weaves the complex tale of a staunchly idealistic man who has devoted his life to empowering the less fortunate at the expense of…
  Paul Benjamin Osterlund
An Evening With Afghanistan's National Dish in Zeytinburnu
This working-class Istanbul neighborhood is home to communities of Uyghurs, Uzbeks, Kazakhs, Turkmen and Afghans who have brought their cuisines to The…
  Paul Benjamin Osterlund

June 2026

Ship-Shaped: Ankara's Frank Lloyd Wright-Inspired 'Gemi Ev'
From the brutalist campus of ODTÜ to the avant-garde parliament mosque, the capital is home to a vast collection of eclectic modernist architecture.
  Paul Benjamin Osterlund
Düttürü Dünya: An Intimate Look at Ankara's Underbelly in the 80's
On Kemal Sunal, pavyons, and gecekondus.
  Paul Benjamin Osterlund
A Reunion With Egypt's National Dish in Şirinevler
A Little Cairo and an international food scene emerge in a misunderstood Istanbul neighborhood.
  Paul Benjamin Osterlund
Evolving and Remaining: Istanbul Manufacturers Market in 2026 (Photo Essay)
A mid-century modernist complex clings to its roots as a center for commerce while allowing room to grow as a space for the arts.
  Paul Benjamin Osterlund
Finding Traditional Macedonian Flavors in Alibeyköy
Home to a large population of Balkan migrants, Alibeyköy is an overlooked Istanbul neighborhood with a rich culinary culture.
  Paul Benjamin Osterlund

May 2026

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