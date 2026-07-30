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A Leafy Oasis in a Desert of Skyscrapers: Esentepe Journalists' Housing Estate
There is a head-scratching potpourri of urbanism that can be found lurking behind so many corners in Istanbul, both in spite of and because of rampant…
Jul 30
•
Paul Benjamin Osterlund
15
4
1
30 Kilometers and 30 Transit Stops for Çorum's Signature Meal
I went on a journey to the end of Istanbul to visit the only restaurant in The City serving İskilip dolması, a laborious and elaborate dish with 600…
Jul 23
•
Paul Benjamin Osterlund
20
5
2
Brutalism and Antiques at the edge of Trump Towers
The Mecidiyeköy Antiques Bazaar is a handsome late modernist structure tucked away in an area clogged with traffic and dotted by skyscrapers.
Jul 17
•
Paul Benjamin Osterlund
18
3
All Eyes on Istanbul Film Series #7: Gönül Yarası
This 2005 tearjerker weaves the complex tale of a staunchly idealistic man who has devoted his life to empowering the less fortunate at the expense of…
Jul 11
•
Paul Benjamin Osterlund
12
1
2
An Evening With Afghanistan's National Dish in Zeytinburnu
This working-class Istanbul neighborhood is home to communities of Uyghurs, Uzbeks, Kazakhs, Turkmen and Afghans who have brought their cuisines to The…
Jul 5
•
Paul Benjamin Osterlund
17
3
3
June 2026
Ship-Shaped: Ankara's Frank Lloyd Wright-Inspired 'Gemi Ev'
From the brutalist campus of ODTÜ to the avant-garde parliament mosque, the capital is home to a vast collection of eclectic modernist architecture.
Jun 29
•
Paul Benjamin Osterlund
22
4
2
Düttürü Dünya: An Intimate Look at Ankara's Underbelly in the 80's
On Kemal Sunal, pavyons, and gecekondus.
Jun 24
•
Paul Benjamin Osterlund
10
2
A Reunion With Egypt's National Dish in Şirinevler
A Little Cairo and an international food scene emerge in a misunderstood Istanbul neighborhood.
Jun 16
•
Paul Benjamin Osterlund
23
1
2
Evolving and Remaining: Istanbul Manufacturers Market in 2026 (Photo Essay)
A mid-century modernist complex clings to its roots as a center for commerce while allowing room to grow as a space for the arts.
Jun 11
•
Paul Benjamin Osterlund
10
3
Finding Traditional Macedonian Flavors in Alibeyköy
Home to a large population of Balkan migrants, Alibeyköy is an overlooked Istanbul neighborhood with a rich culinary culture.
Jun 8
•
Paul Benjamin Osterlund
21
4
4
May 2026
Antakya’s Best Künefe and an Untoppled Plane Tree
During the February 2026 earthquakes, a shop making Antakya’s flagship desert was damaged and later demolished. But the towering tree that it was named…
May 26
•
Paul Benjamin Osterlund
13
1
3
A Famous Polish Poet's Death in Tarlabaşı
Adam Mickiewicz died of cholera in 1855 at his home in Tarlabaşı, which is now a museum. The poet's legacy influenced Ağır Roman, a groundbreaking novel…
May 5
•
Paul Benjamin Osterlund
27
3
3
© 2026 Paul Benjamin Osterlund
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